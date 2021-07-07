Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope that your week has been going well so far. A frontal boundary fired-up some shower and storm activity yesterday afternoon and evening, and that same boundary will provide more activity today. We at least catch a break from the heat!
Today
That boundary has turned stationary, and it's along that boundary that small areas of low pressure will traverse providing those additional shower and thunderstorm chances today. This morning looks to be the best shot at some dry-time, although the chance for some activity is not zero. You'll still want to keep the rain gear close by as you head out the door this morning, but especially for the afternoon! I believe this afternoon's activity will be a little more scattered than what the model is suggesting below.
Our reward with the rain activity is that we actually will get a cooldown! Highs today will only reach the low 70s, with upper 60s north. This is certainly a turn from what we've felt through the holiday weekend! A northeast wind will also persist from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
Tonight
That shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into the overnight hours in a scattered fashion. Lows will settle down into the middle and upper 50s, and the wind will dial back speeds to around 7 to 12 mph out of the northeast.
Thursday
Any remaining activity will be just rain by tomorrow morning, but we'll have our final round of showers move through before lunchtime. After lunchtime, conditions look to dry up, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. Highs tomorrow will also be very comfortable in the low 70s!
Rain totals after all is said and done will be anywhere between 0.20" to 0.30", although over a half-inch to an inch is certainly possible in a heavy downpour. Additionally, locations in the northern part of the viewing area will be closer to 0.75", with a localized one-inch total possible.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.