Monday didn't quite pack the sunshine we saw on Sunday, but it did bring milder temperatures. Still, winter's desperate to show itself any way it can in its final 3 days.
Overnight
A cold front will sweep across the state from the west overnight, bringing with it the possibility for a few isolated rain and snow showers. Don't expect any major impacts from these, but be alert for possible slick spots on the roads if you will be traveling overnight and early Tuesday morning.
Low temperatures will dip to the mid 30s, with SW winds at 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
Any scattered rain/snow showers that develop look to wrap up into the later morning hours. Fully exiting the region going into the afternoon.
If you do have to venture out for Tuesday morning, still be aware of some slick spots especially in areas north and west of the Bay on any elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Most roads should be in good shape by the late morning as temperatures for the region continue to rise above freezing.
Clearing skies expected into the afternoon and evening hours with chances for some more rays of sunshine to return.
Highs for Tuesday expected to return back into the 40s for most.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
