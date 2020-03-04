Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.
After a mix of sun and clouds today, will are keeping a close eye on a round of rain and snow shower activity through our Thursday lingering into Friday morning.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Dry weather should hold through the day with a west northwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts between 20-25 mph. Skies will vary a bit, but we should manage to sneak in some sun at times today between the clouds.
High temperatures should manage to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s for most locations. For perspective, our average high this time of year is around the upper 30s.
We keep things through this evening and overnight with any clouds expected to break up overnight into Thursday morning's commute. Overnight lows should settle in the lower and middle 20s tonight.
Thursday & Friday
Skies may feature a little sunshine to begin Thursday, but expect a gradual increase in cloud cover through the morning. Dry conditions should carry us through the morning hours so we don't expect any issues for the commute.
During the afternoon and evening, another clipper system is set to swing through the area bringing a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.
With highs expected to jump into the 40s on Thursday, some of these showers will likely have some rain mixed in, if not starting as just outright rain initially. As temperatures cool off into the night, snow will become more common and we'll likely see some snow showers linger into Friday morning.
As the system pulls away, it should take the snow chances with it, with a drying trend expected into Friday evening. This may give us a chance to see some sun before the sun sets Friday night.
Highs on Friday will be cooler in the 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
After dealing with some unsettled weather Thursday and Friday, the weekend looks spectacular as a ridge in the jet stream builds into the Great Lakes region.
Skies that clear out Friday night should remain fairly clear through Saturday, giving us a mostly sunny day to kick off the weekend. High temperatures should warm up significantly with temperatures in the middle 40s for the afternoon.
Saturday evening plans should have no weather interruptions with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s.
On Sunday, some high clouds will drift through the region but won't produce any wet weather. Depending on the thickness of these high clouds, our sunshine could be a bit hazy at times.
Either way, Sunday's temperatures will be the big story with highs expected to climb well into the 50s by the afternoon. If you need to get any outdoor projects done this weekend, this would be a great time to do it. At the very least, get some fresh air into the house!
Stay warm, everyone!
