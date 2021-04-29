Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We have one day left to go until the weekend. We hope you were able to enjoy some of the relatively milder air yesterday! We have showers in the forecast, but more sun for your Friday. Let's break it down!
Today
Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon with a chance of rain back on the table.
The best chance for this activity will be from the Tri-Cities and areas south. Areas north of the Bay looks to see more of an isolated chance. The majority of the rain also looks to fall in the morning and early afternoon. Becoming more isolated by the evening.
Today will also still be cooler than the past few days. Highs will only reach into the mid and upper 50s. Some areas farther south may manage to reach 60 degrees. Winds generally from the north around 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Decreasing clouds will be the theme going into the later evening and overnight hours. Still could have a few pop up showers along a passing cold front into Friday morning.
Lows Thursday night drop back down into the upper 30s.
Frost Potential Friday
Friday is looking nice and bright! The only caveat is that we'll stay breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
With the clearer skies, we do have the potential to see some frost Friday night into Saturday.
Lows projected to drop into the low and mid 30s could pose the chance for some patchy frost to develop into Saturday morning.
Best to be prepared to cover or bring in and sensitive vegetation tomorrow night. We'll keep an eye on temperature trends over the next few days. Stay tuned.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
