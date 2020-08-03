Good evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope your week gets off to a great start!
We have a few more chances for rain over the next 24 hours, so you may see a bit more before we dry out later this week.
Tonight
It won't be a constant rain, but the chance will be there through this evening. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain will remain a possibility.
Showers and thunderstorms chances will be lower into the overnight hours, although the chance for a few spotty showers and/or a t-storm will remain.
Lows will cool down into the 50s, giving us a great night for sleeping.
Tuesday
An upper level disturbance still located northeast of Mid-Michigan will keep the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day.
This won't be an all day rain. However, periodic chances will remain for most of Tuesday.
High temperatures will continue to stay on the cooler end for August standards. Near 70 by the afternoon hours.
Winds will continue to stay mainly from the north around 5-15 mph.
Any showers will begin to diminish later into the evening. Eventually drying out overnight into Wednesday.
Lows Tuesday will be much cooler, landing in the low 50s. Some locations north may drop into the 40s.
Cooler Week Ahead
An upper-level trough in the jet stream will allow some cooler air to settle in for the first half of this week, bringing a far different feel than what we felt for much of July.
Temperatures through the start of this week are expected to be in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with the very pleasant middle 70s expected on Wednesday.
If this gives you a little taste of early fall and you're not ready, don't worry! We should see the cooler pattern retreat toward the end of the week with warming temperatures into the weekend, with middle 80s returning by Saturday.
Stay warm, everyone!
