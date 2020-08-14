Good Friday morning! Your weekend is just around the corner and we hope it's a great one!
Our weather story has been quite pleasant the last few days. A bit hot at times, but thankfully our humidity levels have stayed pretty low and we've had a good stretch to get things done outdoors. We should have more windows of opportunity this weekend to be outdoors.
While according to the latest Drought Monitor we've finally gotten rid of our Moderate Drought conditions, we could still use a little rainfall, and we have some chances for that this weekend, too.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, it's another day of mostly clear skies. Temperatures are a bit warmer than they have been the last few days, with most areas in the 60s to start the morning. A little patchy fog won't be impossible here and there, so keep an eye out for that.
With plenty of sunshine expected again today, temperatures should have no trouble warming up into the 80s like the last few days. Middle and upper 80s will be the target for most this afternoon, with cooler values near the lakeshore with our continued easterly flow (around 5 to 15 miles per hour).
A system just to our south in Ohio will be moving slightly northward today and it's possible that we may see a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm later this afternoon and early evening. The chances will be highest the farther south you go, but even then, most areas won't see anything. No need to cancel plans, but check in with the radar once in awhile.
Any showers or storms that do develop, should diminish late this evening and skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Lows into Saturday morning won't be quite as cool as the last few mornings, with lower and middle 60s expected.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should get started on a dry note with a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures will have a chance to warm up into the 80s once again for the afternoon hours, and you may notice a bit more mugginess during the day tomorrow.
During the afternoon and evening, we'll have another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. With that scattered coverage, you shouldn't have to cancel any outdoor activities at this point, but have a plan if a thunderstorm develops over your area and check in with the radar once in awhile.
While widespread severe weather is not expected, it's not completely out of the question we see a few stronger storms, with gusty winds and small hail the main threat.
A cold front will be approaching from the west late Saturday night into Sunday. The speed of this system has increased a bit, which will make the coverage of showers and storms a bit greater Saturday night, but should also lead to an earlier exit on Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms will be around for the first part of Sunday, but should start winding down into the afternoon giving us a good chance to dry out during the afternoon and evening. Skies will have a chance to break up a bit too behind the front, allowing for some late day sun.
Highs on Sunday will be cooler with the showers around the first part of the day, with middle 70s to around 80.
