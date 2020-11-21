Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the warmer days earlier this week and welcome you to the weekend.

Our latest stint of Spring in November has come to an end, bringing about a return to more typical conditions for November.

Looking ahead, several chances for some mixed precipitation will be the forecast. 

Here's the latest!

Tonight

Clouds will return as we head into later this evening and overnight, as a storm system develops off of the Rockies and tracks toward the Ohio Valley.

Beyond that, the night will be quiet, with lows again diving into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lows Tonight 11-21-2020

Sunday

Sunday had been the day we'd been watching most closely this week for the potential of a rain/snow mix coming our way.

Sunday Radar 11-22-2020

That potential is still there, but forecast trends continue to shift the system's track farther to the south. We'll still be close enough to spend most of Sunday under cloudy skies, but the chance for some rain and snow showers will still be on the table.

Anything that does develop should also be limited to areas south and east of the Tri-Cities, so minimal issues from this system are expected. 

As far as any snow accumulations goes, little to none are expected. Areas farther south and east of the Tri-Cities near I-69 may see a slushy inch at most on the grassy surfaces. Locally higher amounts will be possible farther south near Metro Detroit.

Snow Forecast 11-22-2020

Any rain accumulations will result around 0.10 to 0.20 when all is said and done.

Precipitation Totals 11-22-2020

Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.

Highs Sunday 11-22-2020

This storm system will depart east going into the later evening and overnight hours. A few stray isolated rain/snow showers can't be ruled out into early Monday morning.

Lows Sunday night will fall into the low 30s.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

