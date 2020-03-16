Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new week.
The end of the weekend was beautiful with sunshine, but temperatures were a little cooler.
This week we are looking at some unsettled weather coming our way, with a roller coaster ride of temperatures all week.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Some rays of sunshine from this morning are starting to fade away this afternoon.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the rest of this afternoon and into the evening hours.
High temperatures today are expected to climb into the middle and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Our next chance for rain and snow is on the way as early as this evening.
Those clouds will bring a few rain and snow showers during the evening hours and onward, with a better chance of those showers Tuesday morning.
Some minor accumulations and slick spots won't be out of the question for early Tuesday morning. Best chances for this to occur will be especially on any elevated surfaces mainly north and west of the Bay where temperatures are expected to fall near freezing overnight.
Overnight lows tonight will drop into the middle and lower 30s.
Tuesday
Any scattered rain/snow showers that develop look to wrap up into the later morning hours. Fully exiting the region going into the afternoon.
If you do have to venture out for Tuesday morning, still be aware of some slick spots especially in areas north and west of the Bay on any elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Most roads should be in good shape by the late morning as temperatures for the region continue to rise above freezing.
Clearing skies expected into the afternoon and evening hours with chances for some more rays of sunshine to return.
Highs for Tuesday expected to return back into the 40s for most.
