It's been a snowy week to stay the least; even though we're still technically in the season of fall. And for those who are already tired of the snow, we don't have the best news to pass along. More chances will be present in the short term forecast.
Looking ahead however, Thanksgiving at this point is looking like the most pleasant day with the extended forecast.
We explain below!
SLIDESHOW: Snowfall totals Nov. 15-16
Saturday
Another round of scattered snow showers during the first half of the day will move into Mid-Michigan, with activity proving most widespread in areas south of the Tri-Cities. Snow showers will become gradually more isolated during the afternoon.
Temperatures locked into this same below-average regime. Highs will top out in the mid 30s.
We won't need to worry about significant snow accumulation this time around. Locations that cross paths with Saturday's snow showers will pick up a dusting at worst, but it will likely be enough to make roads slippery again.
Going into tonight, any snow across the area looks to come to and end with a slow decrease in clouds into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will help temperatures drop down into the low 20s for lows. Winds look to stay light.
Sunday
More sunshine look to return for the second half of the weekend! High pressure spreading across the Great Lakes will lead to partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with plenty of sunshine mixed in at times.
Like Wednesday, it won't warm us up much. Highs will again settle for the mid 30s. Winds will turn to out of the west southwest around 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead, Wednesday will be a huge travel day for the big Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The weather will look to cooperate at this point in the game with dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
