It's been a cloudy few days in Mid-Michigan but we finally brought some sunshine back into the skies on Tuesday. We will have to deal with some clouds and snow showers before the sunshine makes a bright return.
Tonight
Despite the increase in clouds going into the later evening and overnight tonight, we should stay dry outside of any flurry chances especially after midnight.
Temperatures tonight will be staying cold. Expect temperatures to slowly fall from the 30s and throughout the 20s. Lows settle in the low to mid 20s overnight.
Wednesday
Clouds will be dominating the skies once again for our Wednesday. A few peaks of sunshine aren't out of the question but clouds look to win out. Very slight chances for some flurries will be possible but don't expect any accumulations to result.
Temperatures will continue to be the bigger story, staying below average. We can only expect highs to reach into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds chills will feel more like the 20s.
Snow showers look to be more pronounced going into the evening hours and overnight. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 20s with winds continuing to stay breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
