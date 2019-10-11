Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a gorgeous stretch of weather this week, changes are on the way to Mid-Michigan as we get ready to close out the workweek. It will be a gradual change with sunshine on the way out today and warm temperatures making their exit tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
Rain remains to our west for the early morning commutes and things should be fairly quiet for most of the morning. While a shower isn't impossible this morning, especially close to US-127, we still expect most of the rain to hold off until this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures out the door aren't quite as chilly as the last few days with plenty of 50s to start the morning.
Assuming rain holds off until the afternoon in most areas, we should have a chance to warm well into the 60s again today with 70s possible in a few of our warmest areas as well.
Winds will stay breezy out of the southeast around 10-20 miles per hour, with occasional gusts of 25-35 mph.
Rain chances will only increase as the afternoon and evening go on, becoming more widespread with time, so if you'll be out and about later today or tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible here and there, but we do not expect any severe weather. Heavy rain at times, especially this evening, and perhaps gusty winds at time will be the main hazard.
Showers should gradually end from west to east during the overnight period, leaving behind rainfall amounts generally between 0.40" and 1.00". Where the heaviest rain falls, we may see a few totals exceed 1".
Overnight lows, despite the clouds and showers, should fall down to around 40 degrees tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
