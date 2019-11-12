Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and have had a chance to stay warm.
The snow has moved out briefly, giving us a chance to catch our breath on the morning commute. However, the cold has gone nowhere, with our low temperatures this morning already beating the previous records for November 13th, set back in 1986.
That aforementioned break in the snow won't last long, as our next round gets set to move in later today.
Today & Tonight
Although snow is returning to the forecast, temperatures will be the bigger story initially today. Many areas have fallen down into the single digits this morning with teens at best, and those are your actual temperatures. Wind chills are flirting with and even falling below zero to begin the day, so be sure to dress appropriately.
Despite a southerly wind flow, we only manage to warm up into the middle 20s in most areas this afternoon with wind chills still running cooler than that. We'll have a better chance to get above 30 tomorrow.
We should begin the day dry and while snow may be possible in some areas this afternoon, it appears the better chances for snow will come this evening and overnight. This round of snow won't be nearly as heavy as our previous round on Monday, with mostly light snow.
Accumulations should remain 1" or less for areas around Mount Pleasant, the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, while areas north of the Tri-Cities could pick up another 1-2" (isolated 3").
Snow will eventually wind down as we get farther into Thursday morning's commute. Expect temperatures overnight to bottom out in the upper teens and 20s, so we won't be quite as cold as we've been the last few nights.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
