We traded in stormy conditions on Tuesday night for blustery conditions on Wednesday, and it's going to be a little longer before things settle down.
Overnight
Low pressure will continue to gradually move east of the region overnight, but as it merges with a coastal low over New Jersey, we'll remain caught in its sprawling circulation. That means breezy conditions will continue throughout the night and into Thursday, with persistent NW winds at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times.
The winds will be even stronger along the southern shore of Saginaw Bay in Tuscola and Huron Counties, where sustained winds alone could push 30 mph. Higher gusts up to 45 mph will lead to significant flooding along the lake shore and beach erosion to to increased wave action. Keep a close eye on water levels if you live or travel through the area!
Temperatures will slowly decline into the low 40s by morning, with wind chills down into the 30s.
Thursday
Showers will be history for Thursday, but we'll still be stuck with most of the clouds and the previously-mentioned breezy conditions. Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to a little bit more sun during the afternoon, but don't look for too much warmth from what we get.
Highs will at least claw their way out of the 40s, but not by much. We'll level out in the low 50s in the afternoon, with the lingering NW winds making it feel more like the 40s anyway. Call it a wash.
