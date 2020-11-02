Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
We got our first taste of winter in many parts of Mid-Michigan as we closed out the weekend.
While we do remain breezy today, we will manage to stay mainly dry to start the week.
Looking ahead, warmer temperatures and more sunshine is expected going toward the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Any cloud cover from this morning should gradually thin out a bit through the course of the day.
That additional sunshine will be nice to see, but our highs will be stuck in the middle 40s later this afternoon.
Winds will again be breezy for today; sustained out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings continue through 10 PM for Huron and Tuscola counties, with flooding especially possible in low-lying areas, and areas immediately along the shoreline. Erosion will be possible as well.
Dry weather holds through this evening and overnight, with just a few passing clouds here and there. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight.
Low temperatures will bottom out in the low to middle 30s, with winds lightening up once again.
Election Day Forecast
Not too bad if your plan is to venture to the polls and cast your vote Tuesday.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for most of the day.
Temperatures starting in the 30s for the morning. 50s by the afternoon and early evening.
Remember the polls are open from 7 AM until 8 PM.
The Week Ahead
The rest of this week should be absolutely beautiful by early November standards.
This will be the week for getting anything done outdoors before we settle into more of a winter pattern
Overall, temperatures are expected to return into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.
Conditions staying mainly dry into the upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine can be expected.
Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.