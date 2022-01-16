Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After some sunshine Sunday, more clouds work in tonight. Small chances for snow showers will return, but no major storm systems are expected over the next 24-36 hours.
Still keeping an eye of Tuesday evening.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Clouds will increase from the west going into the evening and overnight ahead of a weak system approaching. This disturbance has the potential to bring a few light snow showers to the area. Most should stay dry going into tonight.
No major accumulations are expected, but like many times this season with temperatures as cold as they are, a little bit of snow doesn't take much to promote slick roads. Something to look out for with the Monday morning commute.
Speaking of cold, lows tonight will still be on the chilly-side, settling to the low and mid teens. Winds not as strong overnight from the NW around 5 mph. Wind chills will dip back to the single digits for Monday morning.
Monday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will linger on Monday. The northwest wind direction will also bring chances back for a few lake-effect snow showers to our area.
The main northwest snow belts in Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Clare Counties stand the best chance to see some activity. Additionally, along the shoreline of the Thumb may see a few snow showers if the wind lines up just right.
Winds will be breezy, sustained between 5-15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph. That breeze may promote a few snow showers from the west side of the state to reach even farther inland; east of the US-127 corridor.
As mentioned above, snow accumulations are expected to be minor, but like we've seen so far this winter it hasn't taken much work to get even the lighter snowfalls to stick.
Highs will reach the upper 20s Monday. Wind chills due to the breezy conditions expected will be held back into the teens.
Mid-Week Outlook
We're keeping an eye on a system moving in from the NW by the evening hours Tuesday.
The heavier snow is still looking to stay north of our viewing area into the U.P. Folks north of the Saginaw Bay near M-55 could pick up a few quick inches late Tuesday into Wednesday when it's all said and done.
Temperatures Tuesday reach the low 30s.
Falling temperatures behind a cold front Wednesday will be the main story. A few more lake effect snow showers could promote from flash freezing leading to slick roads from Wednesday evening. Just something to keep in mind.
We're back in the freezer late week. Highs in the teens. Lows in the single digits.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.