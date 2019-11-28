Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a restful holiday weekend with friends and family.
Beyond a few flurries, we've seen our weather relax significantly this morning and will enjoy a quiet stretch of weather for the next few days. Changes will be more noticeable in the temperature department as we cool down through the weekend.
If traveling today, we wish you a safe trip. Have a wonderful weekend!
Today & Tonight
Outside of those aforementioned flurries or light snow showers in the Thumb, we're seeing the wet weather wind down this morning. We're not expecting significant accumulation with any of these snow showers.
Temperatures are running in the 30s with a few areas below the freezing mark, so keep an eye out for any icy patches that may have developed from yesterday's rain. Wind chills are also on the cooler side in the 20s.
Speaking of winds, we've seen those values fall significantly this morning, although it's still breezy with many areas still running between 10-20 miles per hour out of the northwest. Winds will turn more northerly through the course of the day and relax a bit more this afternoon and evening.
Unfortunately, the direction of those winds will still lead to lakeshore flooding at times. With that in mind, Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued yet again for Huron and Sanilac counties until 10 PM tonight and Tuscola County through 10 AM.
While some areas will remain cloudy much of the day, especially those downwind of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron, there will be some areas that manage a bit of sunshine. The best chances will exist in inland areas.
Even in those zones, don't expect much of a warm up with highs only expected to be in the middle and upper 30s this afternoon.
Dry conditions will prevail through the evening and overnight, but expect clouds to fill back in for any areas that saw some clearing today. Lows will fall into the 20s for Friday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
Our next storm system will be making its pass over the weekend, with a more prolonged period of rain and snow, even a bit of mix, expected to last for much of Saturday and Sunday.
It's important to know that the finer details of this system are still being worked out, so there will be adjustments to the forecast in the next few days, so stay tuned.
At this point, it appears Saturday will have the potential for a bit of snow and mix as the storm system makes its first appearance. However, it does look like warmer air will eventually move in, largely changing things over to rain or a rain/snow mix for a good chunk of the day.
Then overnight as temperatures cool into Sunday morning, especially in our northern counties, some areas will see a period of outright snow. This could be our next round of accumulating snow. At this point, the best chances for at least a few inches of snow will exist north of the Tri-Cities.
As we get closer to this time frame, we'll of course be more specific on snowfall amounts. And we also want you to remember there's still a chance for the zone of accumulation to adjust a bit as well, so stay tuned!
High temperatures are more uniform on Saturday with middle and upper 30s expected region wide, while Sunday may see temperatures in the middle 30s in the far north toward M-55, with areas to the south near I-69 may reach the middle 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
