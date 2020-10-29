We took Wednesday's weather and threw it all into reverse on Thursday. Sunny skies were replaced by clouds and drizzle. Pleasant southwesterly winds were swapped for chilly northeast winds, and our temperatures fell by more than 10 degrees in most locations. It's a stumble for sure, but we'll bounce back in time for Halloween!
Tonight
Be prepared for a chilly, raw evening as northeasterly winds continue to funnel damp air and areas of drizzle in off of Lake Huron. The primary focus for the wet weather will be south and west of Saginaw Bay, but the chance is there for all of us. As winds begin to pivot more toward the north overnight, many inland areas will see the drizzle come to an end, but areas of the Thumb will likely see it continue and even mix with some flurries as temperatures cool into the 30s.
All of us will see lows wind up around 30 degrees by morning, with northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph pivoting toward the north.
Friday
High pressure over Minnesota will begin to settle over the Great Lakes on Friday, and will prove to be a sort of double-edged sword for our weather. Scattered flurries across the Thumb during the morning will diminish after lunchtime as winds begin to diminish. The presence of the high and the slackening winds will allow our skies to begin clearing in the afternoon, providing most of us with some welcome sunshine before the day comes to a close!
The catch is, the high will also be acting to reinforce the cold air that settled in on Thursday. High temperatures in the final days of October should be peaking in the mid 50s, but most of us will wind up around 40 degrees for the end of the work week. Wind chills will at least be kept to a minimum by light NNW winds at 5-10 mph.
Skies will remain generally clear on Friday night, but will will be cold! Most lows will drop to the middle and upper 20s.
Halloween
By all accounts, we're in for a nice Halloween on Saturday! With high pressure still in control, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies throughout the day! Temperatures will also get a bump from the sunnier skies, bringing highs back closer to 50 degrees for most of us. However you will be celebrating the holiday this year, don't expect the weather to get in your way!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.