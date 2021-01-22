Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope your weekend ahead is just as nice.
Scattered snow returned to the area late last evening and continues this morning, but it doesn't appear we'll be in for any major problems for your Friday, outside of a few patchy slick areas here and there where snow was most persistent.
Today & Tonight
Any snow that falls from this point forward should remain pretty light, but it's our temperatures that are below freezing that keep our slippery spots in play. We're mostly in the middle 20s this morning, but as the cold front sinks to the south, many spots will drop into the teens and low 20s before the morning is over.
With a breezy northwesterly wind flow, wind chills will be much colder than actual temperatures all day long. That includes some values in the single digits this morning, and teens this afternoon. Actual temperatures will reside mostly in the lower to middle 20s for the afternoon.
Snow showers should taper off by the afternoon in most areas, with our northwestern zones toward Roscommon County possibly lingering a bit longer with a better Lake Michigan influence.
We dry out everywhere by late evening and overnight and skies will clear out into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be chilly tonight, falling into the teens and single digits.
Saturday
Saturday is expected to be the nicer day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine expected through the first half of the day under partly to mostly sunny skies. We may see a few more clouds develop into the afternoon with our northwesterly wind flow, but we'll stay dry.
Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 20s, with wind chills in the teens at times.
Dry weather will continue Saturday evening before snow chances start to increase into the morning hours of Sunday. Lows will be in the teens and low 20s.
Sunday
Snow showers will return to the area on Sunday morning and continue at times into the afternoon.
That show should remain on the lighter side, but will linger long enough for us to pick up some minor accumulations through the day. It's a bit too early to be too specific, but around 1" through the day seems like a reasonable expectation for most.
That snow will wind down into the evening hours Sunday. High temperatures for the second half of the weekend should be a bit warmer than Saturday, with middle and upper 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.