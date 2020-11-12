Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's not the weather we had last weekend, but its not all bad news as we close out the workweek and get ready to look ahead to your Friday night plans and your weekend. In fact, things are actually looking a lot better for your Saturday.
We also have the details on your Opening Day forecast if you're headed out to the woods this weekend.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, you may see a few light showers and drizzle here and there. These showers and drizzle shouldn't cause major issues out on the roads this morning, beyond lowering visibility a touch. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as we begin the morning drive.
Showers should move out quickly by lunchtime, and once they come to an end, we'll be dry the rest of the day. Unfortunately, clouds will be a bit more stubborn to leave and that will hold our temperatures in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon with a breezy west northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
As we work through the evening hours of tonight, dry weather should continue and our clouds should thin out as the night goes along. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s, so if you're out and about tonight, be sure to dress appropriately.
Mostly clear conditions overnight with lighter winds should allow temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s into Saturday morning.
Saturday
The first part of your weekend will be the nicest day of your weekend as high pressure passes by to our south. We should see mostly sunny skies to start our Saturday and should remain that way most of the day. High temperatures will rise into the middle 40s for the afternoon.
Winds will be generally out of the southerly direction on Saturday around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday evening ahead of our next system. Rain will quickly follow, but we should be largely dry until after 7 PM. Once rain arrives, it should become widespread into late Saturday night. This will keep our temperatures steady in the 40s.
Sunday
Rain will be most widespread and at its heaviest during the early morning hours of Sunday before lightening up toward midday and the afternoon. If you're headed out to the woods before sunrise, plan for things to be on the wet side. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 40s.
Showers will become more scattered during the latter portions of the day so that part of the forecast will improve. However, our temperatures will likely go in reverse, with 30s and 40s for the afternoon.
Wind will also be a factor through the day on Sunday. Wind gusts that will already be around 30 miles per hour in the morning, should peak between 40-50 miles per hour in the afternoon. It's not out of the question that we see some wind advisories issued this weekend.
Rainfall amounts when all is said and done are expected to fall between 0.50 to 1".
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
