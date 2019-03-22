Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful week and welcome you to Friday. We are almost to the weekend, and for the first Spring weekend it is going to be beautiful with sunshine and mild temperatures.
Today however, will be chilly because we had a cold front swing through the region earlier this morning.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This morning we received a few rain and snow showers around the region thanks to a cold front that moved through. Now for the afternoon, expect our clouds to break up and we will be left with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.
High temperatures today will only climb into the middle and upper 30s. With a strong northwesterly wind it'll feel more like the teens and 20s as you walk out the door. Make sure to bundle up! Winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting towards 30 mph.
If you have any Friday night plans, expect dry conditions. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 20s. Clouds will continue to decrease and we will be left with mostly clear sky conditions.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the teens.
Weekend
This weekend get ready for sunshine and mild air. Saturday will feature sunny skies all day long with high temperatures climbing into the middle 40s. Sunday clouds will increase for the afternoon and temperatures will soar in the lower 50s.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
