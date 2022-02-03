Good Thursday evening! We hope you had a great Thursday and had a chance to clean up the snow around your home or enjoy another snow day.
Any snow today is hanging on by a thread and shouldn't last too much longer. The cold temperatures from today? Those will take a bit longer to leave and climb closer to normal.
While snow will come to an end, back roads and side streets are still in rough shape here and there. Keep on top of any new closings with our Closings page.
This Evening & Overnight
Any lingering snow tonight should fade for the most part late this evening and overnight. Accumulations, if any at all, should remain pretty minor. One thing to look out for though, will be areas of drifting snow as a north northeast wind blows some of our light fluffy snow around.
Temperatures have been in the teens much of the afternoon and will stick in that range through this evening before dropping overnight. Overnight lows will be tricky. Areas further west from Lake Huron will have a chance to clear out a bit away from the lake-effect clouds and will have a good chance to fall below zero. Areas that are closer to Lake Huron will stay in the single numbers above zero.
Regardless of the actual temperatures, wind chills near and below zero look likely for all locations during the morning commute and bus stops (for those in session) tomorrow morning.
Friday
Highs will stick in the teens for one more day on Friday, with skies expected to remain mostly cloudy much of the day with a continued northeasterly wind. Just like Thursday night, the better chance for some breaks in the clouds will exist in areas farther west away from Lake Huron.
Friday evening looks dry for the most part, but a clipper will be passing through southwest lower Michigan. The chances are better for it to miss us, but its just close enough to keep a slight chance of snow in the forecast tomorrow night.
Even if this snow manages to pass through, it shouldn't be too significant.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
