Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and hope this St. Patrick's Day for you is great.
We had a few areas of drizzle early this morning, but now we see the sunshine and temperatures today are mild. However, it is breezy.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Clouds continue to decrease this afternoon and evening, giving us plenty of sunshine. You will need the sunglasses today! This evening temperatures are falling through the lower 40s and 30s joined by a westerly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 20s with the winds easing up.
Have a great night!
