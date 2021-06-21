Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
Our attention will be turned to below average temperatures sticking around for the next few days. Rain chances will hold but stay on the low end until late week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Decreasing clouds will be the overall trend going throughout the rest of the evening and overnight hours. We expect to stay dry into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures already cool before sunset (9:20 PM), will lead to an unseasonably chilly night ahead. Overnight lows will likely cool into at least the 40s, with some 30s possible in our northern areas.
Chances for some patchy frost development can't be ruled out overnight! If you have sensitive vegetation and live north of the Tri-Cities, you may want to protect your plants tonight to be safe.
Tuesday
Tuesday will likely start with some sunshine for the early morning hours. Clouds look to increase as we approach lunchtime.
As we go through the rest of the day, clouds will continue to redevelop into the afternoon. Most of those clouds won't produce any precipitation, but we can't rule out some scattered showers here and there. Showers that do develop aren't expected to be all that heavy.
With some of the colder air aloft, if something can really get going, perhaps a thunderstorm with some small hail would be possible, but nothing severe.
Highs on Tuesday will be much cooler than average in the low to middle 60s.
Isolated hit or miss chances for a few showers can't be ruled out going into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows will be chilly again Tuesday night, but not as cold as Monday night. Lows to mid 40s will carry into Wednesday morning.
