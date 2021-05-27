We're getting some needed rain, but we're setting up for a chilly start to the holiday weekend!
Overnight
Periods of rain will continue across Mid-Michigan overnight as an area of low pressure tracks through the Ohio Valley. The rain is a welcome sight, but the temperatures it's bringing along with it are much less desirable, making it feel more like Fall than late-Spring. Low temperatures will head for the low 40s, reinforced by a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.
The rain is not expected to be heavy enough to produce any significant flooding, but some low-lying and poor-drainage areas could see some water pool up. The greater concern for flooding will come along the shores of Bay County, where the onshore winds are expected to produce some minor flooding near Saginaw Bay.
Friday
Rain will continue during the morning on Friday, meaning folks heading to work or getting an early jump on holiday weekend travel should expect a wet drive. Outside of a few lingering showers along I-69, most of us will see the rain come to an end by lunchtime, and any leftover showers will quickly follow suit. Mostly cloudy skies may allow for a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon. Rainfall totals in most areas will range anywhere from 0.50" to 1".
The early rain and continued winds off of Lake Huron will really hold our temperatures back. Expect highs in the low 50s AT BEST, with locations closer to Lake Huron likely not making it out of the 40s. Hang in there on Friday, because things will improve for the rest of the weekend!
Saturday & Sunday
The Memorial Day Weekend should be quite pleasant overall, and we shouldn't run into any major weather-related travel issues as many hit the road, especially to the north.
Both Saturday and Sunday should see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side to kick off the weekend on Saturday. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday as winds remain out of the northeast.
Highs on Sunday should be a bit better in the 60s to near 70, but winds will still remain largely out of the easterly direction, keeping things cooler near the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.