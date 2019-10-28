Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a pleasant end to our Sunday with sunshine breaking back out across the region Temperatures weren't all that bad either with highs well into the 50s.
We had a nice start to the week. Big changes come for the days ahead. A big cool down is on the way going toward the end of this week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued for the Saginaw River impacting Saginaw and Bay county until Tuesday at 8:00 PM.
Tonight
Despite the clouds increasing, we should stay dry through the evening hours of tonight.
A cold front approaching from the west may spark a few sprinkles in some areas farther north and west near Roscommon and Clare counties.
Expect lows to fall down into the mid 40s tonight.
Tuesday
Clouds will look to hold stubborn for the majority of the day.
We're tracking the chance for some showers throughout the day as well.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler than Monday. Still holding onto the low 50s. Colder temperatures in the 40s by mid-week.
Winds will change to out of the west northwest around 6-12 mph.
Halloween isn't looking the greatest either. We have a separate article with more details for the holiday here.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
