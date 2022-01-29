Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! Weather conditions stay quiet for the first half of the weekend, just chilly. We're also tracking the chance for a few light snow showers tonight, lingering into Sunday morning.
Today
Despite a deck of low clouds this morning, we'll still manage a little bit of sunshine before clouds completely take over by the afternoon and evening. Dry weather will stick around despite the increase in clouds, but our next system will be approaching from the west. The bigger story during the daytime is still the cold, temperatures elevate through the teens this afternoon to around 20 degrees, but wind chills will be kept to the single digits this morning, then lower teens this afternoon. We'll have a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
We may see a few scattered snow showers before midnight ahead of our next approaching clipper, but the bulk of the snow will occur after midnight into tomorrow morning. These snow showers will be light, but still enough to stick to roadways, especially elevated surfaces.
Overnight lows will be a bit warmer than previous night, settling in the lower teens with a south southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
That snow has the possibility to linger into the first half of Sunday, before tapering off into the afternoon hours. Snowfall totals will be low with amounts expected to stay largely around 1" or less.
With temperatures still expected to be in the teens on Sunday morning and with highs only in the 20s for the afternoon, snow will still continue to stick to the roads at times, so some slower speeds on roads will remain on the table. Dry weather is expected as we head into Sunday night, with lows headed for the upper single digits to teens for lows on Monday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.