Rolling into the first weekend of Spring, our temperatures won't exactly be playing the part. That doesn't mean a bad weekend, though!
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM for HURON County.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as high pressure approaches from the northern Plains. Breezy conditions will remain in place along with much colder temperatures, not exactly indicative of Spring.
Overnight lows will dive into the middle and upper teens across most of the region, with winds shifting north at 10-20 mph. That means we'll be subjected to wind chills in the low teens and possibly single-digits.
Saturday & Sunday
The weekend brings quiet weather as high pressure moves in for the next few days. While a few clouds will be around from time to time, we expect a good amount of sunshine both days this weekend.
The bigger story will be the cooler temperatures settling in, especially on Saturday as a northeast wind (5 to 10 mph) takes over off of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s, with the coolest values near the lakeshore.
On Sunday we get a bit of relief with a southeast wind moving back in, but with skies expected to feature little cloud cover Saturday night, we'll start off rather chilly.
Thanks to the cooler start, highs on Sunday will be warmer with the southeasterly wind, but likely struggle to get to the 40 degree mark. If we get there, we won't get much farther than that.
