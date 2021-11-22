Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the workweek (perhaps a short workweek for many).
A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday, making some noise as it did so, bringing along a few showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it definitely left some cold temperatures in its wake that will stick around for a few days.
With a big travel week ahead, things at least don't look too bad, with only some minor precipitation chances ahead for now.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for a very chilly start. Temperatures are in the middle 20s to low 30s, but it certainly doesn't feel that way. Wind chills are in the teens and low 20s thanks to a breezy northwesterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour. Sky conditions are a bit variable this morning, with some flurries here and there.
That wind won't let up today, with sustained winds around 10-20 miles per hour through the day, with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour at times. That makes highs in the low to middle 30s this afternoon feel like the teens and 20s much of the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Generally dry conditions are expected today, although some of our northwesterly zones along M-55 will have a chance at a few snow showers this morning. Those are expected to diminish through the morning, with just flurries the rest of the day. Road conditions shouldn't be too bad, but just use caution if necessary in those northern zones.
Into the evening hours, any clouds will gradually diminish and skies trend mostly clear. Overnight lows will have no trouble falling into the low to middle 20s with wind chills falling into the teens once again, although winds should be lighter overnight.
Tuesday & Wednesday
Dry weather is expected to stick around Tuesday & Wednesday, with Tuesday being the brightest day of the two.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, although temperatures won't be helped out much with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Wednesday has a chance to start with some partial sunshine in the morning, but clouds are expected to increase pretty quickly into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures on Wednesday should reach back into the middle and upper 40s.
Early Thanksgiving Preview
Our next system comes in on Thanksgiving, but thankfully doesn't appear to be much more than a nuisance as it passes through.
Rain showers are possible as soon as Thursday morning, but a better chance appears to come through during the afternoon and evening. With temperatures expected to be in the 40s on Thanksgiving, this should be primarily rain as it comes through.
Anything leftover late Thursday into Thursday night may have a chance to briefly turn over to snow, but overall the accumulation potential looks minimal.
We'll keep an eye on this over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
