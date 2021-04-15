A chilly, gray Thursday across Michigan will take a better turn on Friday!
Tonight
A few sprinkles and light showers will continue to rotate south across the region on the back side of an area of low pressure. Beyond putting a few raindrops on your windshield, the showers won't have any major impacts on evening travel. All of this will wrap up by midnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the overnight period.
We'll remain very much on the chilly side tonight with low temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Northwesterly winds will also continue at 10-15 mph, meaning wind chill values will take a dive toward the 20s.
Friday
Things will get back on track for the majority of us on Friday! Overall, we will see variably cloud skies across Mid-Michigan, with your degree of cloud cover depending on location. Skies will trend cloudier closer to lake Huron, especially across the Thumb where northwesterly winds will enhance cloud cover off of Saginaw Bay. Father inland, sunshine will be more prevalent, but expect at least some scattered clouds to roll in during the afternoon.
Most of us will see highs return to around normal in the middle and upper 50s, but cloudier areas near Lake Huron will remain in the upper 40s to around 50. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue on Friday night, with lighter winds. Lows in the middle to upper 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
