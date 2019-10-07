Good Monday evening/night! Hopefully you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great start to this week.
We ended out the weekend with sunshine and mild temperatures. More sun is on the way this week with mild temperatures.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Frost advisories are in place for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties. Effective for Tuesday 10/8/19 from 2 AM until 10 AM. Get the latest information on your location here.
Tonight
Staying beautiful and dry for the rest of this evening with plenty of sunshine. Sunset being right around 7:06 PM.
Tonight we can expect skies to remain mostly clear.
Low temperatures tonight should fall down into the 30s and 40s as we head into Tuesday morning, giving us a much cooler start tomorrow morning.
Tuesday
It will be a chilly start to your morning routine.
Temperatures starting in the 40s for most. Some frost and patchy fog will be possible for the early morning hours too. Bundle up heading out for work and school.
We rebound nicely into the afternoon. Abundant sunshine expected for the entire day.
Temperatures stay mild once again, we're back into the mid 60s for highs.
Winds not as breezy as days past; out of the southeast around 4-8 mph.
