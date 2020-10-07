Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week. You've made it to the halfway point.
Outside of a few showers this morning, our nice weather continues this week with plenty of sunshine this afternoon in most areas. Temperatures have been very pleasant, too!
If you've been too busy to enjoy it this week, you still have plenty of time to take advantage.
This Evening & Overnight
Just like last evening, it should be a gorgeous night! Our counties to the north, closer to the influence of Lake Michigan, will deal with a little more lake-effect cloud cover. However, we do expect dry weather to prevail.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this evening, with winds remaining breezy this evening before dropping a bit late tonight.
Skies will clear out late tonight with mostly clear skies into Thursday morning, with a bit of patchy fog. Overnight lows will be much cooler tonight, settling into the upper 30s and 40s.
Thursday
Sunshine will be in control from start to finish on Thursday, gifting us another beautiful October day. Winds won't be quite as breezy tomorrow either if you need to rake the leaves or get other things done outdoors.
High temperatures will manage the upper 50s to middle 60s, with those aforementioned winds coming out of the west northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Mostly clear skies keep going into Thursday night, with potentially another round of fog toward the Friday morning commute. Evening temperatures in the 50s will land in the middle 30s to low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
