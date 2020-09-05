After improving conditions on Saturday, storms will eye their return later on Sunday.
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will resume for our Saturday night, as a small high pressure system sweeps in from the northern Plains. A welcome change from the cloudy skies that began our Saturday, the clearing will also allow a bit of a chill to settle in.
Lows will take a dive into the middle and upper 40s overnight, and it won't be out of the question for some more rural locations to drop into the upper 30s. Winds will be light and variable.
Sunday
Sunday will run opposite of Saturday. We'll begin with a bit of sun in the morning, but clouds will be on the increase through midday. These clouds will be the result of a complex of strong to severe thunderstorms that is expected to track southeast across Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois on Sunday morning. Those storms will stay clear of Michigan, but the storm system responsible for them will ultimately spark a second round of storms later in the day. Temperatures won't change much day over day, reaching the mid 70s but an increase in humidity provide some additional fuel for storms.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible early Sunday afternoon, but a more widespread round of thunderstorms is expected late in the evening and into the overnight period. These storms will have the potential to become severe, bringing the threat of damaging winds and hail. Conditions may also be supportive for isolated tornadoes, so make sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings on Sunday night. Expect breezy conditions outside of any storms, with southerly winds at 15-25 mph and lows in the low 60s.
