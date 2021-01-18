Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It hasn't been much accumulation wise, but flakes have been flying periodically the last few days around Mid-Michigan, which has been more than we've seen lately. Unfortunately, that has led to some slick roads at times and that continues this morning.
Today & Tonight
A bit of mist has been mixing in with the drizzle and with temperatures below freezing in all inland areas, that mist and any snow that's falling hasn't had much trouble re-coating the roads. A few extra minutes wouldn't be a bad idea as you head out the door.
After this initial round of snow and mist comes to an end this morning, many areas will see a break in the snow for much of the day. In our typical spots off to the north and west that are closer to Lake Michigan, we can't rule out snow showers continuing, but most areas should slow down a bit today compared to Monday.
With mostly cloudy skies and a westerly wind flow around 10-20 miles per hour (gusting to 25 mph), we're in for a chilly day. Expect highs to mostly be stuck in the middle to upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens much of today.
Going into the evening hours, another round of lake-effect snow is possible as a disturbance diving in from the north boosts lake-effect on the west side of the state. It's worth noting, at this time, most of that snow is expected to stay to our south. But it could be close enough to clip southern portions of our viewing area near I-69.
Just be aware if you're out and about late this evening, especially if you're traveling south of I-69 toward Detroit. Accumulations in this band won't be extreme numbers wise, but may quickly drop an inch or so in the heaviest spot.
Outside of that, most areas should be dry for most of the night. Scattered lake-effect can't be ruled out, but mostly in our traditional spots to the north.
Overnight lows will settle into the teens and 20s, so any remaining moisture out on the roads today, may have a chance to ice up again tonight.
Stay warm, everyone!
