Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you had a great start to the week and had a chance to enjoy the beautiful day yesterday.
We've been on a very pleasant stretch of weather going back to the weekend but it looks like things will change at least a little bit as we welcome Christmas Eve today. It won't be drastically different, but at least a change from the last few days.
Today & Tonight
Although cooler this afternoon, highs should still be well above average with low 40s for many areas. Those highs will come under a mostly cloudy sky, but a few peeks of sun will still be possible.
We stay dry through the day today and that continues this evening, so if you're traveling for Christmas Eve, you'll have no worries out on the roads. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the middle to upper 30s much of the evening.
Expect skies to stay largely mostly cloudy overnight with the possibility for a little patchy fog. Keep an eye on the skies for a bright red light as Rudolph may need to assist Santa from time to time if visibility drops.
Overnight lows should settle in the low to middle 30s.
Christmas Day
Skies may start cloudy on Christmas Day, but there is a chance as winds turn southerly that we may see skies get a bit brighter as the day goes along, especially in southern areas. Northern areas toward M-55 may not be so lucky.
High temperatures will feel anything but Christmas-like tomorrow with temperatures in the middle 40s to low 50s.
If you're curious, we will be on the warmer side but won't be breaking any records. For Saginaw and Flint, the records for Christmas Day were set in 1982 with 63 degrees in the Tri-Cities and 65 in Flint.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
