Merry Christmas Eve Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great holiday ahead!
If you are traveling today or tomorrow to get to your holiday destination, please be careful because snow showers are in the forecast.
We explain the holiday forecast below!
Christmas Eve
Scattered snow showers will last throughout the afternoon hours. You can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 30s. Right around average for this time of year.
The snow shower activity will wind down for the overnight period and for the start of Christmas day. Mostly cloudy skies for tonight with low temperatures falling into lower 20s. Cold traveling conditions for Santa!
Christmas Day
Christmas day will start on a dry note with temperatures in the 20s. A round of scattered snow showers will move in for the afternoon hours. Make sure to give yourself extra time while traveling, slick roads are possible.
An inch of snow to a dusting will be possible from the snow expected on Christmas day. Just enough to make the setting look festive!
From the FirstWarn5 Weather team, we're wishing you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Stay safe with your travels!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
