Merry Christmas Mid-Michigan! We hope you are enjoying the holiday.
A few snow showers are possible as we go through our Tuesday.
We break down the forecast below.
Christmas Day & Night
If you will be hitting the roads to arrive at your holiday destination, you can expect a comfortable ride at least weather-wise for most of the day. Some sunshine will peak through the clouds, and we may have a few pockets of snow pop up during the day. High temperatures will reach the lower and middle 30s.
Tonight a few snow showers are possible, but cloud cover will filter back in. Overnight lows will drop in the middle and upper 20s.
Wednesday & Beyond
A calm day is expected Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a light wind. Thursday will be when a storm system moves in producing warmer temperatures, rain showers and a wintry mix.
The wintry mix will start on Thursday morning, which will transition to periods of rain later in the day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s. This storm system will linger into Friday, keeping a blend of rain and snow showers going throughout the day.
From the First Warn 5 Weather team, we wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas!
