Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! Also, happy Cinco de Mayo! The great news is that sunshine is in the forecast for this afternoon, but we do have showers returning for your Thursday. Let's get into the forecast!
Today/Cinco de Mayo
We'll put some sun back into our skies today! Morning clouds will give way to increasing afternoon sunshine, as a swath of drier air filters in across the state. Mostly sunny skies will take over in most areas by 12:00 PM, and will hang on through sunset along with breezy conditions. Highs will still hover a bit below average though, with most of us on pace for the middle and upper 50s. Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
Clouds won't stay away long, sweeping back in over the region starting around midnight tonight. We'll remain dry during the overnight period though, with chilly lows in the upper 30s. Breezy conditions will still hang on out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20.
Thursday
The colder air aloft will keep highs lower for your Thursday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. Luckily, breezy conditions will cease with a north wind around 3 to 7 mph.
The bigger story for Thursday are the showers expected. This is as low pressure heads our way from the Dakotas. We aren't expecting thunder or any heavy downpours, but expect some steady showers for a good portion of the daytime hours. One to two-tenths of an inch is looking most likely for everyone by the time the showers are said-and-done Thursday evening.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.