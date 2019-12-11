We're stuck with the cold tonight, but temps are set to stabilize over the next couple of days.
Overnight
Clouds will begin to creep back into our skies overnight, but not before temperatures manage to fall into the single-digits and low teens. Fortunately, winds will turn calm, so we will not be making it feel any colder than it already is.
The returning clouds will come courtesy of a new disturbance approaching from the northern Plains.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy skies will begin the day for most of us, but we may see a few peeks of sun here and there. Isolated snow showers will also be possible along M-55 during the morning commute, with the chance for a stray flurry or two elsewhere.
Around midday, we'll see a wedge of drier air briefly rotate in over the region. This will result in a short break in any morning snow showers, and even some additional breaks of sun, but we'll head back into a second round of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also take a jog back toward average in the low to mid 30s.
Snow accumulations will be minimal, with up to 1" possible along M-55 by Thursday evening, and progressively decreasing amounts to the south. Even so, slick conditions could crop up on the roads, so make sure to stay alert whenever you may be traveling.
