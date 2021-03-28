Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
After some rain/snow showers along with breezy conditions to end the weekend, we get a brief return to some sunshine and mild temperatures.
However, temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride this week to say the least..
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Huron and Tuscola counties until 4 AM Monday.
You can visit the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.
Tonight
Clouds will slowly begin to decrease throughout this evening and eventually will clear out tonight into Monday morning.
We'll still have blustery conditions with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Winds will also begin to decrease into Monday morning.
Overnight low will drop to the mid 20s, with lower 20s further up north.
Monday
High pressure builds in and takes control of our weather pattern to start the week, bringing us a southwest wind around 5-15 mph.
That will help us to warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies going throughout the day.
The only caveat will be cooler temperatures closer to the lakeshore due to a lake breeze.
We stay dry into evening and overnight our with mostly clear skies.
Lows Monday night will be warmer than Sunday night; near 40.
Mid-Week Shower Chances
Most of Tuesday looks dry. Some sun to start will slowly give way to an increase in cloud cover going into the afternoon.
Highs Tuesday will be warming well into the 60s for most by the afternoon.
Late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is looking to have another quick round of showers along with some mixing can't be ruled out. Stay tuned for any updates.
A cold front will be moving through during this time and help to drop our temperatures for the daytime on Wednesday and Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
