Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you were able to get out there and enjoy some of that sunshine today. Easter is looking nice, but a showery pattern is in store for this upcoming workweek. Let's get into the forecast!
This Evening & Tonight
Sunny skies and higher temperatures will continue to be the case through dinnertime this evening. The clear skies will still continue even through the overnight. We are looking at lows in the mid 30s. It's really going to be a calm night overall, with a west wind around 5 to 10 mph. This will set us up nicely for Easter Sunday.
Easter Sunday
Your Easter Sunday is looking fantastic! It will really be a nice day to get outside ... maybe for an Easter Egg hunt? Or even just to enjoy the milder air.
Highs will reach the lower 60s, but mid 60s is possible farther inland. This is thanks to an east northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph tomorrow. This will also keep locations along the shoreline cooler (shown by the blue contouring on the map below).
As for sky conditions, we'll start off with sunshine for breakfast. Later in the morning and around lunch, some light clouds will move in, giving partly to mostly sunny skies. Then, more clouds move in for the dinner and evening hours. We should stay dry tomorrow, but there is a chance for a lake-breeze on the shoreline north of the Bay. This lake breeze could have just enough strength to pop-up a few showers in Alcona and Iosco counties, but this is still a very slim chance. I still wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans for tomorrow.
This Upcoming Workweek
We have the chance for some showers pretty much every day this week. This is some much needed rain for the entire TV5 viewing area though. Thursday is looking to have a more solid chance of rain, as we are expecting a low pressure system to pass us by around that time. On the bright side, temperatures are still going to hang around in the 60s!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
