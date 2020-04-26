Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After ending out the weekend with plenty of sunshine, rain chances do return by this time tomorrow into mid-week. Good news, temperatures stay mild even into next week.
Here's the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in play for Bay, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until 10 PM. Get the latest information on your location here.
Tonight
Some sunshine will definitely be in the cards to end out the weekend. Clear skies will carry into the late evening and overnight hours.
A northeasterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts closer to 30 mph will subside into the overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be back down into the mid 30s.
Have a wonderful rest of the weekend!
Early Week
We're dry to start off a new week! Expect some more rays of the sunshine to start the day throughout the morning.
Temperatures are mild once again, back up into the upper 50s near 60s.
Clouds will increase from the west going into the afternoon. Better shower chances going into the evening hours. Looks like most of Monday is dry at this point.
Showers chances do continue going overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Lows Monday night are also staying mild; down into the low and mid 40s.
Chances for rain will carry into mid-week. Best chances looking at Wednesday.
Stay warm, everyone!
