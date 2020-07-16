Many of us picked up beneficial rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but now it's on the way out. Hot weather is set to return for the weekend!
Tonight
Lingering clouds will loosen up tonight as Wednesday night's storm system clears out of the region. The timing will be perfect, as we should be granted some good viewing for Comet Neowise after sunset! Look off toward the Big Dipper, and the comet should be unmistakable!
The only hitch in an otherwise quiet overnight period will be some patchy fog settling in late. Be prepared for pockets of reduced visibility if traveling overnight and on Friday morning. Lows tonight in the low to mid 60s.
Friday
Leftover fog will burn off quickly on Friday morning. With high pressure settling over the region, we'll be treated to mostly sunny skies but that will also mean some hotter temperatures.
Many of us are likely to see the start of a new heat wave, with highs climbing into the low 90s. Moderate levels of humidity will lend to a bit of stickiness, but won't make the heat feel too much worse.
