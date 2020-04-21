Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful sunshine yesterday.
Today has been much cooler, with clouds and breezy conditions. Some areas also received some snow shower activity as well.
Warmer temperatures will be on the way for the second half of the work week. We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
A few flurries will remain possible this evening and our temperatures will be in the lower 40s and 30s. It will remain breezy this evening with winds out the northwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour. From these stronger winds, Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Huron and Tuscola counties until midnight.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 20s with a slight decrease in cloud cover. The winds also will start to relax slightly sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
