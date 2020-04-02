Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
It's finally here, the stretch of weather we've been waiting for over the last few days. The clouds have finally departed and we've got a brighter and warmer finish to the week ahead of us over the next few days. The weekend? That doesn't look bad either!
Today & Tonight
Drizzle and light showers are a thing of the past and we expect no major issues for the morning commute. There may be some fog here and there, but beyond that we're in great shape. Temperatures are running in the lower to middle 30s in most areas.
As we work through today, expect plenty of sunshine and a substantial warm up into the afternoon. Any cloud cover drifting through today should be minimal.
With that generous sun in mind and a light northerly wind, highs should have no trouble reaching the middle and upper 50s, possibly low 60s, the farther inland you go. However, we're at the time of year where locations in the Thumb and along the lakeshore will be cooler. Expect some 40s the closer you get to the water.
The evening hours tonight should be just fine as well, with temperatures spending most of the evening in the 40s and 50s before landing in the 20s and 30s for overnight lows.
Friday
Friday's weather should feature more of the same with perhaps a few high clouds drifting through from time to time.
Highs on Friday may be a touch cooler than Thursday thanks to the cooler start to the day, but we should be generally in the same area tomorrow with middle and upper 50s for inland locations. A northeasterly wind will still keep things cooler near the lakeshore and areas downwind of the Saginaw Bay.
Despite rain chances getting closer to us for the start of the weekend, your Friday evening should remain dry with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 30s for overnight lows.
Saturday & Sunday
Our lone rain chances for the remainder of this week comes on Saturday, but it doesn't appear to be a rain chance that will ruin the day.
A weakening frontal boundary will be approaching from the west through Saturday morning, bringing a chance of showers to the area primarily in the afternoon and evening. Areas toward US-127 may see rain arrive in the late morning, but we'll get a more specific look at timing with Friday's forecast.
Rainfall amounts look light on Saturday, with amounts expected to fall under 0.25", and even a quarter of an inch may be generous. This shouldn't amount to much.
Highs on Saturday will rise into the middle and upper 50s once again despite the mostly cloudy skies and rain chances. Even our lakeshore counties managing a bit more of a warm up with a southerly wind flow.
Dry and mostly sunny weather returns for Sunday with highs once again warming up into the middle and upper 50s, with cooler readings closer to the water.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.