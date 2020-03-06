Happy Friday! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend!

We experienced areas of rain and snow earlier today, so please still watch out for slick roads and sidewalks.

We break down the forecast below.

This Evening & Tonight

If you have any Friday night plans, expect clouds to break up. The cloud cover will keep diminishing during the overnight. More good news is the winds will ease up tonight.

However, Sanilac and Huron county is still under a Lake-Shore Flood Advisory until 4AM Saturday. Click here for details. 

With the clearing clouds, low temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and lower 20s.

Weekend Forecast

Clouds will be minimal on Saturday. The day is looking gorgeous with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s.

Saturday

Sunday will feature a little more cloud cover, but you will still need the sunglasses. 

Temperatures on Sunday will be even warmer reaching the middle and upper 50s.

Highs Sunday

It will be breezy Sunday, with a sustained southerly wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Have a great weekend!

