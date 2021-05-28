Good Friday evening! We hope you've had a great week and we hope you have a safe Memorial Day weekend. Take some time also to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Despite a soggy and gray start, things are improving quickly around Mid-Michigan and it's only up from here into the holiday weekend. Temperatures may not be quite as warm as many would like, but skies will be pretty bright through the entire weekend.
This Evening & Overnight
Skies have already started clearing around the area, allowing for some late day sun, and that's a trend that will only continue this evening and overnight.
Temperatures are already on the chilly side in the 40s and 50s early this evening, so the clear skies overnight will allow some areas to fall into the 30s. Although our northeasterly breeze won't go away entirely, it may lighten up enough in a few spots to allow for some patchy frost to develop.
Frost Advisories have been issued for our counties along US-127 and counties north of the Tri-Cities. Protect any sensitive vegetation tonight if you have time.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday and Sunday will feature similar sky conditions, with mostly sunny skies expected both days.
A northeasterly breeze will likely pick back up again on Saturday morning, remaining sustained around 10-20 miles per hour during the day with occasional gusts near 25-30 miles per hour. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s thanks to that northeasterly flow.
Skies will remain clear during Saturday night, bringing another chance for chilly temperatures and areas of frost. If you protect the plants Friday night, plan on doing it again Saturday night.
Highs should rebound a bit more on Sunday, reaching the middle 60s to near 70. Sunday night should also be less chilly than the previous nights.
Memorial Day
Dry weather should continue on Memorial Day, with temperatures finally returning closer to average in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
Skies will likely feature a few more passing clouds on Monday, but it doesn't appear at this time that sunshine will be a complete stranger for the holiday.
For any outdoor memorials, services, or other events, the weather is expected to cooperate. As always, we'll keep an eye on this throughout the weekend and be sure to keep you informed of any new developments if necessary.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
