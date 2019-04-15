Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After a messy Sunday with rain, snow and sleet there are a few school closings so be sure to check our Closings page.
We now will be drying out for our Monday. We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Since the snow has come to an end our skies will clear around Mid-Michigan and we should see plenty of sunshine to start the week. Enjoy it while it's here, it will come a few times this week.
High temperatures will be tricky today with the melting snowpack. We should see areas with the least amount of snow climb to the low 50s, with 40s in areas that received more snowfall.
Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest for one more day around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Winds will finally relax into tonight and we should stay dry most of the night until a few showers become possible near daybreak Tuesday.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s tonight.
