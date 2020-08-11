Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms moved in last evening, but as of this morning they're pulling away quickly and signs of improving weather are just around the corner. Sick of the humidity from the last few days? Well, there are signs of improvement there also!
Today & Tonight
Skies are mostly cloudy as we kick off the morning commute, but any showers at this point should be very isolated and should be gone by daybreak if not sooner. Temperatures are still feeling quite muggy in the 60s and 70s, with dew points not trailing far behind.
As we work through today, expect clouds to gradually thin out, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. With that added sunshine, we should see temperatures rebound nicely into the lower and middle 80s in most places this afternoon.
Along with the clouds clearing out, our humidity drops through the day as well, and we should feel a lot better this afternoon and evening. Anything you have planned outdoors tonight should be in great shape and if you don't have plans outdoors, make some!
Skies will remain fairly clear overnight into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows should be much more pleasant in the 50s.
