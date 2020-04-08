Good Wednesday morning! We hope it's been a great week up to this point.
It was an active evening around Mid-Michigan with plenty of showers and thunderstorm, along with several rounds of hail that came along with those storms. If you have any pictures, we'd love for you to post them to our WNEM-TV5 Facebook wall.
After the busy evening, our weather story quiets down significantly today and we have a pretty nice Wednesday ahead of us. Be sure to soak it up as temperatures cool down later this week.
Today & Tonight
If you're still up early taking a morning drive, plan for the possibility of some fog here and there on the way to your destination. Some of that fog may be locally dense in spots. Some lingering drizzle will also be possible.
Temperatures are still running pretty mild as we start the day, with largely 40s and 50s as we start Wake Up. Our coolest spots are in the upper 30s. Winds are pretty light, so the wind chill isn't a major factor this morning.
With skies expected to clear up significantly through the morning hours, we should be in for a boatload of sunshine late this morning through the afternoon. That should boost our already warm temperatures into the 60s once again away from the lakeshore.
Be sure to take advantage of some of the warmth this evening ahead of any rain chances with the cool down looming late this week.
Speaking of rain, a cold front moving in from the west will bring our next chance of showers this evening. With this round we only expect showers, so thunder or severe weather is not anticipated. Start keeping an eye on the radar around 6-7 PM for showers to start popping up.
These showers will pass through this evening before ending overnight. Expect rainfall amounts by Thursday morning to top out below 0.50".
Overnight lows will be cooler than the last few nights and fall into the 30s tonight.
Thursday: Cooler & Windy
While we may start the day on Thursday fairly dry, we do expect scattered showers to break out during the course of the day. Although we've been spoiled lately, with some of the cooler air moving in as well, it's possible we see a few snowflakes mix in with some of the rain.
In addition to the showers, we'll also be on the cooler side compared to the first half of this week. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s for afternoon highs.
If those temperatures weren't cool enough on their own, a gusty northwest wind sustained at 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour, will allow the wind chill to become a factor once again.
If you have loose objects outside, it's not a bad idea to secure them by tomorrow.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
