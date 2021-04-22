Good Thursday evening/night Mid-Michigan! Better known as Friday Eve..
After some sunshine returned to end the day, we continue with the dry stretch into Friday with some warmer temperatures.
Rain chances unfortunately return just in time for the weekend. Just not for the entire weekend..
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Skies look to stay mostly clear going into the evening and overnight hours, with dry conditions prevailing.
Overnight lows will be a touch warmer tonight into tomorrow morning, by bottoming out in the low to mid 30s.
While we don't expect a hard freeze into tonight, temperatures close to freezing again will pose the chance for some patchy frost to develop. Best to keep any sensitive vegetation covered for one more night.
Friday
We start the day with some more sunshine throughout the morning hours before clouds will begin building in throughout the day from the west. At least dry conditions are expected throughout the majority of the day.
Your Friday will be even milder than Thursday! Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon hours.
Friday will also be breezy again with a west southwest wind from 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph at times.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows will drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s into the start of the weekend.
Weekend Outlook
We've been tracking another chance of showers for your Saturday.
We could have a few showers for Saturday morning. Looks like out best chances will come into the afternoon and evening hours with better chances also staying farther south.
Highs Saturday looks to climb into the mid and upper 50s near 60.
Showers chances begin to wrap up by Sunday morning with a decreasing in clouds into Sunday afternoon.
Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler in the mid 50 by the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.